General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,695 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $11,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in General Mills by 224.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,315,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in General Mills by 51.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in General Mills by 8.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,798 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in General Mills by 55.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,920,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 172.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,991,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,342,000 after buying an additional 1,260,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIS. Citigroup raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

NYSE GIS opened at $67.65 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

