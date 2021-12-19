Genesis Shards (GS) Price Reaches $0.16

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Shards has a market cap of $1.91 million and $53,187.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00053056 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,915.23 or 0.08348490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00076545 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,882.29 or 0.99967751 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00048664 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002675 BTC.

About Genesis Shards

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

