Gentarium (GTM) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $11.00

Gentarium (CURRENCY:GTM) traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Gentarium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0269 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. Gentarium has a market capitalization of $160,747.10 and approximately $11.00 worth of Gentarium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gentarium has traded up 35.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00053193 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,907.27 or 0.08271576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00076776 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,209.76 or 0.99941666 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00049163 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Gentarium Coin Profile

Gentarium’s total supply is 5,972,544 coins. Gentarium’s official Twitter account is @gentarium_GTM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gentarium is gtmcoin.io

Buying and Selling Gentarium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gentarium directly using U.S. dollars.

