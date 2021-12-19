Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Short Interest Update

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 721,400 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the November 15th total of 575,200 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 202,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THRM. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 230.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 707,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,223,000 after acquiring an additional 493,232 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 37.8% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,224,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,009,000 after acquiring an additional 335,895 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 251,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,684,000 after acquiring an additional 124,238 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the third quarter worth $8,711,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 55.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,316,000 after acquiring an additional 81,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on THRM shares. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.14.

Gentherm stock opened at $77.53 on Friday. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.94. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Gentherm had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $243.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gentherm will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

