Ghost Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges (GHOST)

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Ghost has a total market cap of $4.10 million and $81,177.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ghost coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000508 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ghost has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00040834 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006990 BTC.

About Ghost

Ghost (CRYPTO:GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,228,397 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Ghost

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ghost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

