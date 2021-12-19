Gitcoin (GTC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $15.76 Million

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One Gitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $9.54 or 0.00020142 BTC on popular exchanges. Gitcoin has a market cap of $135.45 million and approximately $15.76 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00041824 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007143 BTC.

Gitcoin Coin Profile

Gitcoin (GTC) is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity . Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Gitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

