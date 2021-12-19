Glitch 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.26 Million (GLCH)

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Glitch coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002338 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Glitch has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. Glitch has a market cap of $87.25 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Glitch Profile

Glitch’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Buying and Selling Glitch

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Glitch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Glitch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Glitch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

