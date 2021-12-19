Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,238,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,887 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 22.27% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $119,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the second quarter worth about $545,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 65.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 25,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CATH opened at $57.58 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $61.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.49.

