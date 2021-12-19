GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Hits Market Capitalization of $388,298.58

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 20.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 19th. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $388,298.58 and $629.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0216 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,719.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,932.98 or 0.08418203 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.35 or 0.00330372 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.25 or 0.00929471 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00074615 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00010686 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007667 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.68 or 0.00391006 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.76 or 0.00264901 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.