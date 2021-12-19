Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) Short Interest Up 23.0% in November

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 653,800 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the November 15th total of 531,500 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 631,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

GLBS stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.11. The stock had a trading volume of 258,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,434. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.24. Globus Maritime has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $8.24.

Get Globus Maritime alerts:

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Company Profile

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of dry bulk motor vessels. It also provides maritime services for the transportation of dry cargo products. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.