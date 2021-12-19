Gnosis One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.48 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. In the last seven days, Gnosis has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Gnosis coin can currently be bought for approximately $455.00 or 0.00966074 BTC on popular exchanges. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $684.59 million and approximately $4.48 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00040641 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006982 BTC.

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis (CRYPTO:GNO) is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Buying and Selling Gnosis

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

