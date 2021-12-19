Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Buys 7,744 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 196,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.29.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $59.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $333.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $61.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

