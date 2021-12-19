Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $5,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $490,000. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 188,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.7% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI opened at $77.05 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.35 and a twelve month high of $81.15. The company has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JCI. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.21.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.