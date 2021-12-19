Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,634 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,966 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 0.9% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in CVS Health by 55.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,286,301,000 after buying an additional 9,809,050 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $291,690,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in CVS Health by 36.4% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,153,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $946,446,000 after buying an additional 2,975,111 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $201,455,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,051,125,000 after buying an additional 1,927,510 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS opened at $100.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $132.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $67.06 and a 12-month high of $102.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.32.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

