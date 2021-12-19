Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 718.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TRV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.73.

NYSE:TRV opened at $158.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.60 and a 200-day moving average of $155.13. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.12 and a 52 week high of $163.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

