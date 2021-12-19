Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $12.97 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,866 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.1% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 249,281.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,248,900 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,732,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,071,868,000 after buying an additional 708,879 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,813,907,000 after buying an additional 441,546 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alphabet by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,825,819,000 after buying an additional 326,300 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,709.30, for a total transaction of $8,127,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total value of $50,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,969 shares of company stock worth $525,518,971 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,856.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,904.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,770.82. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

