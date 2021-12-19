Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $4.66 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,523 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 394.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,013,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,095,000 after buying an additional 808,192 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7,987.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 191,383 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 24.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 185,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,844,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $22,056,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.91.

Shares of RTX opened at $82.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.61. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

