Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $5.80 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,896 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,214 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 162.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies stock opened at $74.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $76.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.