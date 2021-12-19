Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Purchases 12,396 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,396 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $150.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.00. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $133.19 and a 12-month high of $158.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.