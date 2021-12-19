Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 516 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 3.6% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $40,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $271.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $277.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.53. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.21 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.