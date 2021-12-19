Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,467 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,467 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.2% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $13,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,976,000 after purchasing an additional 304,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,718,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,648,000 after purchasing an additional 341,716 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,215,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,258,000 after purchasing an additional 175,499 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,062,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,898,000 after purchasing an additional 210,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,867,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,722,000 after purchasing an additional 28,872 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $81.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.66 and its 200-day moving average is $76.80. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $84.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

