Goldcoin (GLC) Price Up 111.5% Over Last Week

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded up 47.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Goldcoin has a total market cap of $11.14 million and $53,651.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Goldcoin has traded up 111.5% against the dollar. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000541 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.92 or 0.00328818 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007407 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,776,177 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

