GoldenPyrex Reaches Market Capitalization of $374,483.90 (GPYX)

GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. GoldenPyrex has a total market cap of $374,483.90 and approximately $16.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GoldenPyrex has traded 37.1% lower against the US dollar. One GoldenPyrex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0374 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00053076 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,896.87 or 0.08319556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00076692 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,727.13 or 0.99759179 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00048636 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002668 BTC.

About GoldenPyrex

GoldenPyrex’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,999,999 coins. GoldenPyrex’s official website is g-pyx.com . GoldenPyrex’s official Twitter account is @gpyx3

Buying and Selling GoldenPyrex

