Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) Shares Acquired by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,079 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Fermata Advisors LLC owned about 1.75% of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GHYB. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 102.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

GHYB stock opened at $49.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.92. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.67 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.