Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 48,045 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 815.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,937 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,045 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.5% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 344.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,247 shares of company stock worth $168,807,946 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

NVDA opened at $278.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

