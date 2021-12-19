Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the November 15th total of 41,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. 52.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gores Holdings VIII alerts:

Shares of GIIX stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.23. 936,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,972. Gores Holdings VIII has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.