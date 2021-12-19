Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the November 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTPAU. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the second quarter valued at $151,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gores Technology Partners by 9.3% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the first quarter valued at $198,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Gores Technology Partners by 4.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the third quarter valued at $400,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GTPAU traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.06. 510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,515. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.02. Gores Technology Partners has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

