Govi Trading 9.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GOVI)

Govi (CURRENCY:GOVI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One Govi coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.24 or 0.00002634 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Govi has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. Govi has a total market cap of $12.36 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Govi

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,945,984 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Buying and Selling Govi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Govi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Govi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Govi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

