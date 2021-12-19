Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Short Interest Down 21.9% in November

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 543,700 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the November 15th total of 696,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 288,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,145,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 147.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 82,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 49,053 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 6.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 269.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 69,833 shares in the last quarter. 62.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

Shares of NYSE:GPMT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.65. 1,240,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,013. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 40.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.92%.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

