Graviocoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $129.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0382 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Graviocoin has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. Graviocoin has a market cap of $2.76 million and approximately $129.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.62 or 0.00330094 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007397 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000579 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

