Graviton Market Cap Hits $6.02 Million (GTON)

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Graviton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.66 or 0.00003549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Graviton has traded up 39.7% against the U.S. dollar. Graviton has a total market capitalization of $6.02 million and approximately $12,794.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00052908 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,912.74 or 0.08374887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00076625 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,666.91 or 0.99886505 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00048629 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Graviton Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Graviton Coin Trading

