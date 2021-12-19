Gravity Finance (GFI) Price Reaches $0.0020

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Gravity Finance has a market cap of $720,160.85 and $45,621.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Gravity Finance has traded down 38% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gravity Finance Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance . The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Gravity Finance Coin Trading

