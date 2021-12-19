GravityCoin Price Down 42.7% Over Last 7 Days (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $28,548.00 and $1.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GravityCoin has traded down 42.7% against the US dollar. One GravityCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00052648 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,889.56 or 0.08330291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00076416 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,628.13 or 0.99863692 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00048530 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002654 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,784,629 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

