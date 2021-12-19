GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Short Interest Up 26.4% in November

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 424,200 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the November 15th total of 335,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:GHG opened at $7.94 on Friday. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $818.22 million, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHG. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 51.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,366,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,143,000 after buying an additional 1,826,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 290.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 173,348 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the second quarter worth about $995,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 5,335.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 80,350 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 42.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 61,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

