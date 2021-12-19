Grin (GRIN) Trading Down 11.9% This Week

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000501 BTC on major exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $21.61 million and $1.88 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,840.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,921.94 or 0.08372982 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.03 or 0.00330972 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $433.95 or 0.00926449 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00074775 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00010706 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007403 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $182.66 or 0.00389962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.15 or 0.00262909 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 92,006,520 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars.

