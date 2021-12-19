Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Short Interest Update

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the November 15th total of 77,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GNTY shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

GNTY stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.50. 31,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $441.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.78. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $27.23 and a 1-year high of $41.28.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 31.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.75%.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 1,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $71,920.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 6,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $232,362.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 35.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 3.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 11.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $218,000. 21.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

