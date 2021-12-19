Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Short Interest Update

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,930,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the November 15th total of 5,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 913,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days. Approximately 17.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Low Anderson sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $203,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Guess? by 1.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Guess? by 1.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Guess? by 1.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Guess? by 1.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Guess? by 1.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GES traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.00. 1,751,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,915. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.29. Guess? has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $643.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.30 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Guess? will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Guess? declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

