Guild Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,595 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 6.1% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,705,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,170,746,000 after buying an additional 3,613,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $171.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Several analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.19.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

