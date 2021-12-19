GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 11,479 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,729 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,479 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth about $615,556,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $553,035,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2,853.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,324,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $192,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,966 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,316,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $530,190,000 after purchasing an additional 806,859 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP grew its position in NIKE by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,193,614 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $493,381,000 after purchasing an additional 798,909 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.21.

In related news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 258,339 shares of company stock worth $41,822,585 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $161.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.