GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 2,052 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $7,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,012,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,285,000 after buying an additional 40,984 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 4,882.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,830,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733,162 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,204,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,777,000 after purchasing an additional 43,686 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 933,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,828,000 after purchasing an additional 304,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 553,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,095,000 after acquiring an additional 168,910 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

IYW opened at $111.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.40. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.18 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.