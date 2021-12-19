GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 5,215 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HC Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR opened at $172.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.64. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $138.45 and a 1-year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

