GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 5,921 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,369,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,248,776,000 after acquiring an additional 270,880 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,604,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,676,306,000 after acquiring an additional 86,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,205,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,769,267,000 after acquiring an additional 419,736 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,683,781,000 after acquiring an additional 50,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,016,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,679,774,000 after acquiring an additional 125,177 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DHR opened at $313.41 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $211.22 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.36.

In other Danaher news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total transaction of $663,628.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $1,119,583.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

