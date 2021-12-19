GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 6,754 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $6,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $640,000.

BATS:GCOW opened at $31.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.03.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.