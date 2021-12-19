GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.18.

PYPL stock opened at $186.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.86. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.15 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

