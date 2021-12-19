GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $219.03 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $189.60 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.93.

