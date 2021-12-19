GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 7,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.8% in the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,904 shares of company stock worth $34,618,143 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.29.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $129.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.74. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.55 and a 1-year high of $133.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $228.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

