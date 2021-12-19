GWM Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,987 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.58% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $7,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,867,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,645 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $24,010,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,459,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,655,000 after acquiring an additional 718,813 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $7,097,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 2,283.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 265,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 254,392 shares during the last quarter.

DIAL opened at $21.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.46. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $22.14.

