GWM Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,470 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.56% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $5,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CFO opened at $75.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.27. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $77.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.219 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%.

