GWM Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,419 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.83% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $7,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 826,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,323,000 after buying an additional 59,575 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 3,688.2% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 16,597 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,947,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,027,000 after buying an additional 52,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after buying an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SWAN opened at $35.80 on Friday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $36.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average is $35.12.

