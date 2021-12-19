GWM Advisors LLC Has $10.87 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 833,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,617,000 after acquiring an additional 54,212 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 207,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,229,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,831.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 47,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after acquiring an additional 45,253 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 52,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,074,000 after acquiring an additional 36,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,311,000 after acquiring an additional 29,989 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $273.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.66. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $255.23 and a 1-year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.